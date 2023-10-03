How poor parenting has shot up crime rate in Nigeria — Stakeholders

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Stakeholders have raised alarm about how poor parenting has raised the rate of crime in the country and called on parents to stand up to their duties to reduce criminal actions carried out by youths.

The call came at a parenting summit in Lagos, organized by Parenting in the Bull’s Eyes Advocacy Initiative, a Non-governmental Organization, in collaboration with the Institute of Counselling in Nigeria.

He said: “Parenting failure in the society today can be seen in increased prostitution, cultism, kidnap, sit-at-home, drugs which is becoming a major issue in Nigeria, bullying, cheating, kick backs, cyber crime, domestic violence, among others.

“Society in itself today is the evidence of parenting because children cannot bring themselves up, can they? So, it means that parents today have failed. So whoever is a parent today, see your scoresheet already. As a nation, if we are not careful, we are already going to destroy ourselves.

“Parents are entrusting their roles to care givers appointed for their children. These include domestic helps, religious teachers, academic teachers and the media. As a parent, your greatness should not end with you.”

Paediatrician/Public Health Physician, noted that the mental health of parents determined how they take care of their children.

She cited lack of sleep, balancing work and family life, financial strain, discipline and boundaries, parent styles and conflict, lack of emotional support as challenges with parenting, which results in mental health risks such as stress and anxiety, postpartum depression, isolation, and lack of self-care, among other risks.

Bamigboye posited that building a mental resilience, having a positive mindset, problem solving skills, adaptability, time management, self-care, and seeking help were ways to ensure good parenting without losing mental health.