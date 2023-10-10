How my dad’s assassination taught me life lessons — BBNaija’s Cross

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Reality star, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, aka Cross, has revealed that his father’s assassination taught him important lessons about life.

According to Cross, the demise of his dad early in life as well as being raised alongside his siblings by his mother taught him not to take things to heart.

Speaking in a recent interview with Arise TV, Cross mentioned he knows that there is an inevitable end for everyone which in turn makes him not to take life too seriously.

He said, “I don’t hold grudges. I got that part of love from my mum and siblings. After my dad got assassinated, it was more or less like we need to protect ourselves. So, right there, we became one another’s protectors. By sticking together and protecting ourselves, we realised that you shouldn’t take life too deep. You should put it on the surface, and what will happen will happen.”