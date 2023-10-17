How customer made me cry over his girlfriend’s portrait – Damilola, multi- talented artist

By Damilola Ogunsakin



Meet the multi-talented artist Bilesanmi Damilola Demilade. Damilola talked about how she first developed an appreciation for art in elementary school in an exclusive interview with Vanguard. Damilola began learning makeup shortly after her WAEC.

The artiest also revealed how she opened a makeup studio, but lost everything when the building was sold a month after. She had to start drawing and giving them to people. She learnt more on YouTube after receiving compliments from others.