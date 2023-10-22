How actress Mimisola Daniels made record on YouTube

By Ayo Onikoyi

Olamide Alawoya better known in the industry as Mimisola Daniels has recalled how her movie titled surface created a record on a YouTube channel known as YorubaNolly

The actress who cut her teeth as a producer in “Ewu” told Potpourri that when the movie was released it became the first single part movie in the history of YorubaNolly to hit 1 million views.

“It was on YouTube trending list for weeks, after occupying the number 1 spot for more than 50 hours.

“It was a huge one for me and my team. When God is at work, protocols are suspended. I owe my fans a great debt of gratitude because they made it happen,” she said.

Mimisola has produced four movies so far, namely: ‘Ewu’ (risk), ‘Mother’s Wish’, ‘Remember Me’ (Ranti mi) and ‘Surface’

Speaking about what inspired “Surface” she said, “The story addresses the normal issues happening in the society, I realised that most women lose their bodies while pregnant and most times, husbands don’t appreciate them for the sacrifice. So, I felt that I could pass the message to our men out there and help them understand that women do not choose to lose their sexuality or body shape but they (men) convinced us to.

Mimisola Daniels was named among 100 Influential young person in Oyo State 2021