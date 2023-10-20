How 40% IGR remittances to govt threatens 28 federal airports viability – Emeto

By Prince Okafor

Fresh indications have emerged that the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, currently managing 26 airports, is cash-strapped.

A development which has raised concerns globally over the viability of the country’s airports.

For instance, FAAN generates revenue from aeronautical and non-aeronautical, however, whatever it generates, the federal government takes 40 percent from source through the Treasury Single Account, TSA, while the remaining 60 percent income is utilised for salaries.

But in recent times, the agency is finding it increasingly difficult to carry out capital intensive projects like airport infrastructure rehabilitation, upgrading the terminals, providing airfield lighting, acquiring of security equipment among others infrastructures that are critical to the smooth running of airports in line with the stipulations of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO.

According to a retired Deputy Director, Finance Department, FAAN, Philip Emeto, FAAN is a self funding agency of the federal government and has a workforce of over eight thousand staff.

He said: “Aviation is an industry of skilled technical personnel whose job requires constant training and retraining.

“The federal govern­ment had in October 2012 increased the compulsory contribution to the federation account by its revenue gen­erating agencies to 40 per­ cent from 25 per cent.

“With this 40 per cent of the Internally Generated Rev­enue, IGR, by government agencies, which is sent to the TSA, it is now for the federal government to exe­cute projects.

“This explains why some roads at the airports are in deplorable conditions and some major projects like erecting security and perimeter fencing at some airports under the management of FAAN are not being executed. There is an obvious paucity of funds.”

He noted that the agency is poised to reduce the number of daylight airports in the country by installing airfield lighting, but this plan remains at the realm of planning because there is no money to fund such projects.

“The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria because it remits 40 per cent of her earnings to TSA is facing a huge financial dilemma and this is because the same money needed to upgrade facilities, embark on training is what is remitted to government account.

“FAAN is calling on the federal government to please review this policy because it is from the internally generated revenue that FAAN pays its workers, maintain the airports and addresses infrastructure deficit, most of which are highly capital intensive.

“FAAN ought to constantly embark on training and retraining of its workforce, upgrade its security infrastructure and regularly maintain the runways among others, but doing all this is becoming increasingly difficult due to the fact that almost half of the agency’s revenue is remitted to the federal government treasury,” he added.

Meanwhile, it would be recalled that the immediate past Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu disclosed that in the year 2022, FAAN remitted about N44 billion of its revenue to the federation account.

Capt. Yadudu noted that such deductions con­travened the new FAAN Act 2022, which stipulates that all revenue generated by the agency must be ploughed back into the sector for the purpose of infrastructure development as it is done in other parts of the world.