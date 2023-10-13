Housing projects: Sanwo-Olu reads riot act to contractors

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, warned contractors handling housing schemes in the state, to deliver on schedule or have their contracts terminated.

He also announced the release of unspecified amount of funds to assist contractors in the provision of infrastructural facilities, at the on-going construction of Lagos housing schemes.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, gave the warning during a facility tour of on-going housing schemes to assess the level of work at Lekki area of Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

The housing schemes inspected include Sangotedo, Abraham Adesanya and Sheridan Garden Estate, located around Lekki Phase II and Ajah axis of the state.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs Barakat Odunuga-Bakare and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Abdulafiz Toriola, and other senior officials of the ministry, were part of the facility tour.“Speaking to newsmen after the insection, Akinderu-Fatai said: “We have housing units that are specifically targeted at the low income earners and Mr Governor, if you recall, has always made sure that we bring down those prices.

“There are certain housing units that are for commercial purposes. The Ministry of Housing deliberately, under directive the governor, concentrated on low income earners.”