Housing projects: Sanwo-Olu reads riot act to contractors over slow pace of work

Sanwo-Olu

.targets 3,000 units in 7months

.releases infrastructural funds to boost completion

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has read a riot act to contractors handling various state’s housing schemes across the state to deliver on schedule or have their contracts terminated.

This came as he announced the release of an unspecified amount of funds to assist various contractors in the provision of infrastructural facilities at the ongoing construction of Lagos housing schemes.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, MAF, gave the warning during a facility tour of ongoing housing schemes to assess the levels of work at the Lekki area of Eti-Osa Local Government.

The housing schemes inspected include Sangotedo, Abraham Adesanya and Sheridan Garden Estate, located around Lekki Phase II and the Ajah axis of the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Barakat Odunuga-Bakare and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Abdulafiz Toriola, among other senior officials of the ministry, were part of the facility tour.

It was gathered that out of the 7,000 housing units targeted to be delivered for commissioning by Sanwo-Olu’s administration in five years, at least 3,500 have been completed so far.

Speaking to newsmen on his capacity, as the commissioner, after the inspection, Akinderu-Fatai, who decried the spate of work due to price fluctuations, said, issues of the price fluctuations due to forex and rising cost of building materials would be resolved at the meeting with contactors and the governor.

The commissioner said only 3,500 housing units had been delivered out of the government’s 7,000 planned targets, hence the tour towards resolving all challenges slowing down construction works.

He listed challenges slowing down the pace of work on the sites to include: infrastructure like roads, a higher rate of foreign exchange for building materials and manpower.

He gave the assurance that work would continue earnestly in all estates very soon and more would be added to meet up the thousands of units promised by the governor for Lagos residents at affordable prices.

He promised that by May 2024, during Governor Sanwo-Olu’s first-year anniversary in his second term, several more schemes would be inaugurated.

He said high-quality standards were being upheld to avoid mistakes of the past where some buildings constructed before Sanwo-Olu’s administration sank and had to be rebuilt, citing Abraham Adesanya Estate as an example.

Akinderu-Fatai said a meeting had been scheduled with the various contractors to allow price variation for serious contractors and to terminate contracts of the unserious ones that were not committed to meeting construction timelines.

“We have housing units that we specifically target to the low-income earners and Mr Governor, if you recall, has always made sure that we bring down those prices.

“There are certain housing units that are for commercial purposes. Ministry of Housing deliberately, under directive of Mr Governor, concentrate on low income earners. Any contractor who do not meet up with scheduled time will have the contract terminated,” he vowed.

Akinderu-Fatai said the housing schemes were not targeted at profit but to deliver affordable mass housing, adding that measures were in place to prevent middle men from hijacking opportunities for residents.

He said after three months, beneficiaries of the Rent-to-Own schemes who did not occupy the houses would have their monies refused and the houses given to those ready to occupy them.

Odunuga-Bakare, spoke on regulating the private estate providers through Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, LASRERA.

She urged residents to approach LASRERA on all transaction issues to avoid being duped, promising to pursue establishment of district offices in all the local governments, to make it easier for residents to make enquiry and seek redress against infractions.

Toriola, assured residents of reliability of the schemes, adding that prospective home owners should key into it by applying for houses through the ministry to avoid been fell into the hands of fraudsters.