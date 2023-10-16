HOUSE ON THE ROCK: T. D. Jakes, Otudeko, Alakija, Otabil, others headline 2023 conference

By Tunde Oso

The House on the Rock’s Spirit Life Conference 2023, aptly themed “Unshaken,” concluded on October 1, 2023, leaving an indelible impression on the thousands who gathered in Lagos, Nigeria, and participated virtually.

Hosted by Senior Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the four-day conference showcased a roster of globally celebrated ministers, including Bishop T.D. Jakes, Pastor Sarah Jakes-Roberts, and Dr. Mensa Otabil.

Set against a backdrop of worldwide uncertainty and personal trials, Spirit Life Conference 2023 emerged as a haven for spiritual rejuvenation and empowerment. Attendees found themselves enveloped in a rich tapestry of insightful teachings, uplifting worship, and life-altering experiences.

Bishop T.D. Jakes, renowned for his compelling oratory and enlightening messages, dispensed wisdom and spiritual counsel, encouraging attendees to stand resolute in their faith despite the tempests of life.

In his inaugural sermon, Bishop Jakes stated, “The turbulence encountered when aligning oneself with a word that inherently testifies to struggle, atrocity, trials, and tribulations exemplifies a stance of resilience and defiance. The very word is ‘Unshaken.'”

Making her first appearance in Africa, Pastor Sarah Jakes-Roberts captivated the audience with her authentic and impactful delivery, eliciting deep resonance amongst attendees.

Dr. Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church, enriched the dialogue with his erudite perspective, enabling a more comprehensive understanding of Nationhood and patriotism through biblical insights for attendees.

Besides the keynote orators, an array of esteemed ministers adorned the Spirit Life Conference stage. Moses Bliss, Nathaniel Bassey, Onos, and Dunsin Oyekan orchestrated potent worship experiences, inciting a fervent passion and dedication among the faithful.

Paul Adefarasin, the charismatic host and convener of the Spirit Life Conference, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the incredible team behind the scenes, the esteemed guest ministers, and the global audience who transformed this conference into a universally impactful experience.

“I am confident that the lives changed here will go on to shape economies and communities,” said Adefarasin. “It’s not just a conference; it’s a catalyst for enduring transformation.”