Hotelier’s murder: Kwara Poly disowns 2 female students after police parade

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, yesterday, disowned two female students paraded, Wednesday, at the Force Headquartres, in Abuja, over alleged murder of a hotel manager in the state capital, saying they had long been rusticated from the institution.

Management of Kwara State Polytechnic,Ilorin has said that the two students alleged to have been involved in the murder of an Hotel manager in the state capital had long been rusticated from the institution over poor academic performance.

The institution’s Public Relations Officer Halimat Garba made this known in a press statement released to journalists in Ilorin Thursday afternoon.

The statement titled,”Re: How we killed Club owner in Hotel – Female Student” reads:

“The attention of the Polytechnic Authority has been drawn to a trending story and a video clip in which two ladies (Joseph Joy Adama and Vandora Davies Oreoluwa) named in the alleged murder of a hotelier in Ilorin were erroneously identified as students of the Kwara State Polytechnic.

“Our database checks showed that the two ladies had since been withdrawn from the school after their first years on account of poor academic performances. They have therefore ceased being students of our great institution.

“The Polytechnic Management states categorically that its students are good ambassadors of the institution, the state, and Nigeria at large, and will not be involved in shameful or criminal acts of any kind”.

While speaking to journalists during their parade on Wednesday, one of the suspects, Adama said she had been in sexual relationship with the deceased and on that day, they went with the intention to steal from him but when he wasn’t succumbing, they drugged him and left with his phone and other valuables only to discover that he had died.

Recall that men of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, arrested a gang of two females – Joseph Joy Adama and Vandora Davies Oreoluwa Favour – for robbery and murder of a prominent Kwara socialite and Managing Director of Water View Hotel, Ilorin, Mr Adeniyi Ojo.