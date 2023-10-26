Holy Rosary old Girls call for love  for Owerri inmates

By Chinonso Alozie

The Holy Rosary Secondary School, Ihioma, Old Girls Association, Owerri Branch, has called for the well to do in the society to show love to the inmates in the correctional services across the country.

They made this call on Wednesday when they visited the inmates at the Owerri Correctional Services in Owerri, capital of Imo state.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, the President of the association, Professor Mrs. Ihuoma Asiabaka, who was represented by the Vice President, Mrs. Getrude Umunnakwe, said: “The visit was part of the activities marking this year’s feast of the Holy Rosary, which created for them the opportunity of showing some sense belonging to the inmates, reminding them that they are in the prison today is not the end of life. They should always look forward to a better tomorrow.

Adding her voice one of the Old Girls of the institution, Prof Mrs Josephine Ojiegbe, solicited that the members of the society should show love for the inmates pointing out that; “Some of the inmates may either be innocent of whatever crime that brought them into the prison, or have even repented from such behaviours, and should be treated with love. At the same we advise the inmates to engage themselves in some skills acquisition activities going on within the Correctional Centre, so as to be useful to themselves, and the society at the end of their prison terms.

Among the highlights of the event was the presentation of both food and other gift items to the Owerri inmates.