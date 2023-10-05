HoA member gives business grants to 40 A-Ibom youth

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

No fewer than 40 Akwa Ibom youth have cause to smile as a member representing Nsit Atai State Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Aniefiok Attach dished out business grants running into several million of naira to them in fulfilment of his campaign pledges.

In a ceremony held at Odot, the headquarters of the constituency, Attah disbursed over 6 million naira start-up to 40 youths drawn from the 10 political wards of the area even as he also unveiled his constituency office.

Likening the grant to seed, the lawmaker advised beneficiaries to sow and nurture it, instead of squandering it on frivolities.

He assured his constituents of better days ahead, saying his tenure will feature great strides that would impact positively on the constitency.

“As I promised during campaigns, I won’t ever let you down. I shall remain cerebral and a vocal voice in the House of Assembly.”

He appreciated God for His faithfulness and grace upon his life, and also thanked the Nsit Atai political leader, Hon. Otuekong Raphael Bassey, whom he said believed in him and stood his ground to support and defend him at all times.

He stated that as a true democrat who believes in the tenets and principles of democracy which is giving back to society and making the people feel the impact of governance, he will always try his very best to put smiles on the faces of the people.

Prince Attah particularly appreciated Governor Umo Eno for the developments so far recorded in Akwa Ibom State within the shortest time he has stayed in the office.

He reiterated his desire to continue to put smiles on the faces of more people for the opportunity given to him to represent them and promised that he would not relent on his mission to ensure that a greater number of persons in the constituency are touched positively during his tenure.

In a goodwill message at the event, the political leader of Nsit Atai and Commissioner for Housing, Otuekong Raphael Bassey praised Prince Attah for enlightening the Nsit Atai people on what is involved in the business of representation and that the people of the area are very proud of him.

He commended the House of Assembly Member, Prince Attah for the good works he has begun in the lives of Nsit Atai people.

Also, the Chapter Chairman of PDP in the Area, Engr. Abasiakan Eshiet noted that the party is very proud of Hon. Attah having raised the bar of representation to a very enviable height.

In their separate speeches, the Leader of Nsit Atai Legislative Council, Hon. Ben Udo Ben, Chairman of EkeminiAbasi Campaign Committee, Hon. Iniobong Sunday, representative of the women – Pastor Mrs Noble Paul and representative of the youth – Prince Eyo Okon spoke glowingly on the effective and efficient representation given by Prince-aniefiok Attah to his people and appreciated him for the gesture.

Among the guests at the event were; Dr. Nseabasi Udoeyo – immediate past Council Secretary, Mr. Sunday Udia – Nsit Atai Council Secretary, Mr. Ndu Davis – Uyo Senatorial District of Village youth Presidents, serving and former Councilors & Supervisors, Obongunwana Iniobong Obot, PDP stakeholders, Clergymen, youths and women from the respective wards of the Area.