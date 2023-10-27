Health platform, SignalADoc marks World Stroke Day 2023

By Gabriel Olawale

World Stroke Day is marked October 29 every year and the day is to remind us to spread awareness about preventive measures and healthy lifestyle interventions to reduce the risk of stroke. Every minute is crucial and matters when it comes to treating stroke individuals.

Stroke is a leading cause of disability and mortality worldwide that occurs suddenly, with little or no warning. It is a medical condition that affects anyone, regardless of age, gender, or background. While advancements in clinical research have improved stroke treatment and rehabilitation, to date, the best approach to address stroke is prevention.

In 2023, the theme “Prevention Is Greater Than Stroke” takes center stage, highlighting the critical role of prevention in mitigating the devastating effects of stroke.

At the forefront of all preventive measures for stroke lies awareness. Recognizing the risk factors and early warning signs of stroke is essential. High blood pressure, smoking, obesity, diabetes, and an unhealthy diet are some of the attention-worthy risk factors. Lifestyle modifications such as a healthier diet, increased physical activity, and quitting smoking, significantly reduce the risk of stroke. In addition, regular medical check-ups and blood pressure monitoring are crucial in identifying and managing risk factors.

High blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, smoking, diet, and exercise are the common risk factors behind 90% of those affected by stroke. Of all the conditions, stroke and heart failure are the most common complications. The occurrence of stroke is common in about 1 in 4 people.

A comprehensive approach to cardiovascular health involves addressing these common factors through lifestyle changes, medical management, and, in some cases, surgical interventions. Individuals need to work closely with healthcare professionals to assess their risk profiles, receive proper guidance, and take necessary steps to reduce the risk of heart conditions and stroke.

The symptoms commonly suggestive of stroke are: Sudden, unilateral numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, Sudden confusion or dizziness, Trouble speaking, Trouble in vision, Difficulty walking or loss of balance and Lack of coordination.

The CEO of SignalADoc, Osagie Omokaro joins all stakeholders globally in advocating that prevention is the best way to avoid Stroke.