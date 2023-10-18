‘He served Nigeria diligently’ – Buhari, Jonathan felicitate Gowon at 89

From left: Mr Sam Amuka, Publisher, Vanguard Newspapers; General Yakubu Gowon, a former Head of State and a recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award; Aremo Olusegun Osoba, a former Governor of Ogun State, and Alhaji Isa Funtua, a recipient of Lifetime Achievement Award.

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Former Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan have rejoiced with former Head of State, statesman and leader, General Yakubu Gowon (retd), as he clocks his 89 on October 19, 2023.

Buhari, in a statement issued on Wednesday by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said:”I convey my warm greetings to respected former Head of State, General Gowon on his birthday and pray for his long and healthy life.

“He served Nigeria with diligence and determination. History will kindly remember him for setting the country on the path of reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction after the civil war.

“Gowon’s National Development Plans, including the Hydroelectric Power at Kainji are some of the major achievements of his visionary leadership.

“I remain eternally grateful for his insightful wisdom and support throughout my years in office.”

In a separate message, Jonathan has felicitated Ex-Head of State Gen. Yakubu Gowon on the occasion of his 89th birthday, describing him as an inspiring and humble leader.

In a goodwill message he personally signed, the former President affirmed that Gen. Gowon “has contributed immensely to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.”

A statement issued by Ikechukwu Eze, Dr. Jonathan’s spokesman also noted that the former President further commended Gen. Gowon for his commitment to the cause of advancing the nation and mobilizing citizens towards national reconciliation.

He further stated: “I join your family, numerous friends and well-wishers to thank God Almighty for it has pleased Him to grant you wisdom, long life and the grace of service. You have been an inspirational leader and patriotic statesman who has contributed immensely to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

“As a leader, you have continued to offer yourself for national service long after leaving office; mobilizing citizens towards prayer and national reconciliation. As you celebrate, I wish you more fulfilling years in sound health, peace and joy.”