Harmattan: Federal Fire Service cautions Kaduna residents on fire outbreaks

The Federal Fire Service, Kaduna Command, on Wednesday, warned residents of possible fire outbreaks during the Harmattan season.

Sadiq Usman, Federal Fire Commander, Kaduna Command, who made this known in a statement, said the focus was to safeguard lives and property as climate-related incidents continued to rise in Nigeria.

He said the call was necessary as combination of dropping temperatures, strong winds, and increased use of heating sources during the season significantly increased the risk of fires and related emergencies.

Usman said the Federal Fire Service was taking proactive measures by activating its early warnings to prevent fire disasters in the harmattan season.

He stressed that the significance of early warning systems and early actions was to avert humanitarian crises, particularly in vulnerable and remote areas.

“It is necessary to maintain a state of readiness and enable swift responses during emergencies. The Fire Service is urging state’s host communities to actively engage in risk management.

This includes sharing timely information with relevant stakeholders and collaborating with the Fire Service to raise public awareness and enhance risk mitigation.”

The commander assured the public of his readiness to respond effectively to fire outbreaks and other emergencies.