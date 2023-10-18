Hardship: Nigerians should be patient with Tinubu – Senator Al-Makura

Al-Makura

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

FORMER Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has pleaded with Nigerians to be patient with President Bola Tinubu in the midst of the ongoing hardship in the country.

Senator Al-Makura, who represented Nasarawa South Senatorial District, made the plea, while speaking with journalists after meeting behind closed-doors with the President.

He expressed optimism that sooner than later, the vision and policies of the Tinubu’s administration will look positively on Nigerians.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents, he said, “I’m here to visit Mr. President. I was opportune to have an audience with him. A very fruitful audience. And I seized the opportunity to congratulate him and commend his efforts for the great work he’s doing and the hard decisions he has to take in order to move this country forward.

“I had a very wonderful discussion with him, and given his disposition and vision towards making this country great. I’ve seen the renewed hope agenda as something that will change the scheme of things for the better for this country, especially in the areas of security and economic development.

“Already you can start seeing how sustainable growth and sustainability is being achieved.

“If you look at the area of security, you’ll see that a lot of efforts are being made to calm the fears of Nigerians in the economic sector too and the well being of Nigerians.

“I think Nigerians should be patient, I’m sure sooner than later, the vision and policies of this administration will look positively on Nigerians.”