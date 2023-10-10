Hamas: Nigerians are safe in our country, says Israeli Ambassador

By Nwafor Sunday

Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, has assured of Nigerians safety in Israel.

Freeman disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

Recall that Hamas had on Saturday attacked Israel, killing more than 900 people.

Irked with the attack, Israel immediately carried out a massive air and artillery bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, killing about 687 people in the coastal enclave.

Not satisfied with the number of deaths recorded, Israel vowed to wipe out every single member of Hamas terror group.

“Hamas are a terror group that has no mercy and has decided that they want to slaughter the Israelis and destroy the State of Israel.

“Nearly a thousand Israelis were murdered in one day. That was the gravest number of Jews killed in one day since the Holocaust.

“But, do you know it is not only Israelis? They killed Arabs, they killed Israeli-Arabs, they killed others from different countries”.

Assuring Nigeria of the safety of its citizens, Freeman opined: “Everyone is safe in Israel. Nigerians are safe. We will do everything we can to avoid civilian casualties. But the civilians will get killed. We should be prepared for that.”