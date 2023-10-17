Home » Entertainment » Halle Bailey fans pregnancy rumours in latest photos
October 17, 2023

Halle Bailey fans pregnancy rumours in latest photos

Halle Bailey, an American singer and actress, has fanned pregnancy rumors after being spotted with what appears to be a growing baby bump.

On October 16, the actress was seen walking with her rapper lover, DDG, as seen on The Shade Room.

Despite wearing baggy tracks and a grey hoodie, the entertainer seemingly had a bump that was apparent as she walked down Santa Monica’s streets.

Bailey was also seen with a band-aid on her arm, leading to speculation that she was on her way to a doctor’s appointment.

Speculation began in August when a video footage of Halle and her older sister, Chloe, attending Beyonce’s Renaissance concert surfaced.

The Little Mermaid star “looked more bloated than usual” in the video despite wearing a loose pink gown. 

