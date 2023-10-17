Halle Bailey fans pregnancy rumours in latest photos

Halle Bailey, an American singer and actress, has fanned pregnancy rumors after being spotted with what appears to be a growing baby bump.
On October 16, the actress was seen walking with her rapper lover, DDG, as seen on The Shade Room.
Despite wearing baggy tracks and a grey hoodie, the entertainer seemingly had a bump that was apparent as she walked down Santa Monica’s streets.
Bailey was also seen with a band-aid on her arm, leading to speculation that she was on her way to a doctor’s appointment.
Speculation began in August when a video footage of Halle and her older sister, Chloe, attending Beyonce’s Renaissance concert surfaced.
The Little Mermaid star “looked more bloated than usual” in the video despite wearing a loose pink gown.
