GWISE engages over 300 female students to take over leadership

By Chinonso Alozie

The Girl-Woman Initiative for Sustainability and Education, GWISE, has engaged the girl-child between the age of 13 to 21 year-old, to prepare them to be agents of positive change in leadership for the country.

This was disclosed to newsmen in Owerri, at their 3rd Annual Girls’ Empowerment Conference held in Imo with the theme “Harnessing Leadership Potential in Girls through digital technology.”

While addressing the participant, the Executive Director of GWISE Initiative, Mrs Nikky Nkeiruka Nzekwe, said: “The core objective of the organization is to significantly support girls and women to reach their highest potential through all round qualitative education, inspiration and empowerment, so they can become more effective in their God- given roles as future mothers and leaders. The thematic areas of GWISE Initiative to include: Girls’ Education and Growth, Leadership and Inspiration, Health and Wellness, Empowerment/Poverty Eradication, Mentoring and Entrepreneurship as well as Moral and Social Development.

In her speech, the keynote speaker, Hon. Justice Alma Eluwa, was of the view that; “Technology has permeated every sphere and facet of life, that it becomes compulsory for every girl/woman to embrace it in order to adapt to current realities. She pointed out that “The gap between opportunities for men and women have in past years improved considerably, therefore, there is need for more to be done toward attaining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No.5 which is to “achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.”

In his address, the Chairman, Mr Agwu Amogu, who was represented affirmed his organization’s continued commitment to the promotion of technology based entrepreneurship among the youth. He reiterated SAGE’s commitment to the digital development of the girl child hence their collaboration with GWISE initiative to organise the TechSHERO pre-conference competition.

Winners of the competition include the SIFED Tech Team of Marist Bicentenary College, Ngor Okpala, Imo State who emerged after an impressive showcase of their “community finance project” an online crowd funding platform with a mission to help people living with disabilities to start and grow micro-enterprises.

Their counterpart, Team Pearlville of Pearlville Secondary School Avu, Owerri, Imo State emerged the 2nd placed team with their “Virtual science system project” which is a web-based platform that will enable students who do not have standard science laboratory in their schools, to access standard practical classes, in line with Federal Government School Curriculum.

The event featured guest speeches, interactive sessions, tech projects competitions, quiz competitions, cultural displays, awards and prize giving as well as other dynamic performances, had in attendance, dignitaries who graced the occasion in support of young girls.