Gunmen kill corper in Kaduna

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Kaduna – A member of the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC),Chalya Silas, who was doing her national service in Kaduna state, has been killed by suspected armed robbers at the Barnawa area where she was doing her early morning physical exercise.

Her friends, who were thrown into deep mourning and confusion, said Chalya was stabbed to death when she was jogging in the morning on Wednesday at Barnawa, a community in Kaduna South Local Government Area of the state.

Although the NYSC was yet to issue a statement at time of filing this report,the Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the killing of the female Corps member and had since swung into action in search of the killers.

According to the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Mansir Hassan, “the Commissioner of Police,CP Musa Yusuf Garba, has directed a manhunt for the killers of Chalya Silas.”

“The Commissioner of Police after an emergency meeting of the top hierarchy of the command, had ordered the Barnawa Divisional Police Officer and operatives to hunt for the killers of the Corps member,” he said.

“It’s a very tragic incident. She was performing her early morning jogging when some miscreants on motorcycles pounced on her.The victim’s name is Grace Chalya Silas. She was a Corps member serving in Kaduna South.”

“When the case was reported to the police, operatives responded swiftly and moved to the scene of the crime where they saw the victim in the pool of her own blood. She was rushed to the clinic, where she was later confirmed dead.”

“Since the incident was reported to the police, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, CP Musa Yusuf Garba, held an emergency meeting with the top hierarchy of the Command over the matter. We are already in touch with NYSC in the state.”

“The CP has directed the Barnawa DPO and Area Commander, to immediately hunt for killers of the Corps member and fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” the PPRO said.

Meanwhile, there was calm in Barnawa on Thursday afternoon, as people were seen pursuing their legitimate business, even as some residents were heard alleging that the corper was killed by miscreants who snatched phones belonging to unsuspecting members of the public.