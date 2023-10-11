Gunmen in Kogi kidnap cleric, brother conveying Imam’s corpse for burial

….Demands N10m ransom

By Boluwaji Obahopo

LOKOJA—Gunmen have kidnapped an Islamic cleric, Alfa Fasasi Mejabi, and his younger brother, in Kogi State.

The cleric and others were conveying the corpse of the Chief Imam of Ayegunle Gbede, Sheikh Musa Olorunkemi, from Lokoja, when they ran into the kidnappers.

The late Chief Imam’s corpse was being taken to Ayegunle Gbede in Ijumu local government of Kogi State for burial.“One of those in the convoy, who was lucky to escaped, said the incident occurred around Oshokoshoko, along Lokoja-Obajana-Kabba road.

He said their vehicle was moving ahead the car conveying late Sheikh Musa’s corpse who died on Sunday morning after a brief illness.

A family source said the victims’ telephone lines have been switched off, but the kidnappers made contact with the family on Monday demanding for 10 million Naira ransom for their release.