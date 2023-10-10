Gunmen in fake police uniform attack man, make away millions of naira in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi

A three-man gang of armed robbers dressed in fake police uniform in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on Tuesday afternoon attacked an unidentified man and took away his millions.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the incident, happened on Tuesday afternoon at Lajorin Street, close to the state High Court areas in the state capital.

The robbers who reportedly wielded A-K 47 rifles, had trailed the victim , said to be around 60 years old from a nearby Commercial bank where he had collected the huge amount, to the spot where he was robbed at gun point.

When our correspondent visited the scene around 6:50 pm, residents were still in shock discussing the incident which they said lasted a few minutes.

An eyewitness who preferred not to be named, said “it was like a movie.

“The robbers rode a ash coloured Toyota Corolla 2016 model wearing police uniforms

“I thought they were policemen. Initially I thought the victim was a yahoo boy and was telling them to take it easy with him. But I later realised that they were hooded arm robbers and I stylishly escaped from the place.

“They shouted at the victim in a metallic green Toyota Corolla 2006 model who was trailed from FCMB in Murtala to bring the money after he was ambushed.

“The victim was just looking at them. They pointed the gun at him and later took the money which was later discovered to be in millions from the car and drove away”, the witness recounted.

Vanguard also gathered that the victim said to be in deep shock couldn’t mutter a word until the armed robbers successfully bolted away after which he started yelling for help.

Several calls to the spokesman of the kwara state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, were unsuccessful.

He was also yet to reply to a text message seeking his response to the incident before the filing of this report Tuesday night.