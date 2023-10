Gunmen abduct lawmaker’s wife, two children in Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Gunmen have abducted the wife and two children of Hon Lawal Ayanshola Soliu, the lawmaker representing Ipaiye/Malete/Olooru of Moro Local Government in the Kwara State House of Assembly.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the abductors, on Monday evening, stormed the residence of the lawmaker around 1:00 a.m., fully armed with AK-47 rifles, and shot sporadically into the air to scare neighbours away before whisking the victims away.

The source said their whereabouts remained unknown as of the time this report was filed.

“One of the kidnappers who contacted the family said he was not yet with his colleagues in the forest to harmonise their price,” he added.

Calls made to the lawmaker via the telephone on Tuesday were not answered.

Contacted, the spokesman of the Kwara state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said, “Details are still sketchy, but I will get back as soon as we have comprehensive details of the incident.”