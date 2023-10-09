Gunmen abduct Benue SUBEB acting Chairman’s nephew

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Unknown armed men have reportedly abducted the nephew of the acting Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Mr. Ortim Iorhemba, at Tse Digenyi in Mbaterem Council Ward of Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, LGA of the state.

The kidnap is coming just few days after the Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Mathew Abo was released from the captivity of the armed men operating in that axis of the state who kept him for 10 days.

It was gathered from an eyewitness that Mr. Ortim, a renowned farmer in his community was whisked away on Sunday night in the presence of his family after being trailed by his abductors who followed him home from where went to watch a football match.

According to the eyewitness, “Ortim is a renown farmer in the community. He was kidnapped around 8pm on Sunday at Tse Digenyi in Mbaterem Council Ward in Ukum LGA in the presence of his family including his wife and mother.

“As we speak nobody knows who his kidnappers were and where they have taken him to.”

Meanwhile, the acting Chairman of SUBEB, Mr. William Yamman who confirmed the kidnap of his nephew said “I am the one following Ortim’s father, it is true he was kidnapped yesterday on Sunday in the presence of his wife, mother and children.

“He went to watch a football match. On his way back home, the people trailed him from there and asked him to fuel his bike with which they took him away.”

He said the abductors were yet to contact the family members stressing that the matter had been reported to the relevant authorities.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene said she was yet to receive details of the incident.