Gunmen abduct 25 church members in Ondo

•Eight escape from captors

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Fear has gripped Ondo State following the abduction of 25 choir members of the Christ Apostolic Church, CAC, Oke Igan, Akure, the state capital, on Friday.. However, eight of the victims reportedly escaped from the kidnapper’s den yesterday morning.

They were said to have been abducted by five gunmen who shot sporadically and later marched their captors into the thick forest. The abduction took place along the Owo-Ifon-Benin highway, which is notorious for kidnapping and armed robbery.

Reports said the victims were abducted around 3pm on Friday while traveling to Ifon in Ose council area of the state for a burial ceremony. A church member, who spoke with newsmen, said the victims were going for the burial ceremony of a church member when the kidnappers struck.

According to her, the vehicle conveying the victims was abandoned on the highway.

Contacted , spokesperson for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, said “the police were informed that a church bus with the inscription CAC was abandoned around Elegbeka area and there are suspicions that the passengers in the vehicle were kidnapped” .

Odunlami added: The Police Anti-kidnapping Squad and other tactical teams have been deployed to the area to rescue the victims and arrest all those involved in the crime.

She confirmed that eight of the victims escaped from the kidnappers den

The spokesperson said:”The rescued victims said they are members of CAC Oke Igan, Akure.

They were on their way to a wake keep. On getting to Ajagbale via Elegbeka on Ifon/ Owo expressway, they were accosted by five unknown gunmen who shot sporadically and forcefully took them into the bush”.

Also speaking on the incident, the Commander of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, confirmed the escape of eight of the abducted victims.

Pic of the eight victims that escaped from kidnappers in Ondo