Guber poll judgment: Watch your utterances, don’t set Abia on fire, UAAP tells politicians

By Steve Oko

As controversies over tomorrow’s (Friday’s) governorship election petitions tribunal judgment in Abia State are yet to settle, United Abia Artistes and Patriots, UAAP, has warned politicians especially the opposition against making inflammatory comments capable of plunging the state into political crisis.

The tribunal had fixed Friday for judgment in the petitions by the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and the All Progressives Congress, APC, and their parties against the victory of Gov. Alex Otti of the Labour Party.

While the judgment of the tribunal is being awaited, a group in a press conference in Abuja urged the tribunal to deliver its judgment virtually, alleging that the State Government is plotting to use members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, against the Judges in the eventuality of unfavorable judgment.

But the Governor through his Media and Publicity Adviser, Ferdinand Ekeoma, denied any dealings with IPOB, and called for the arrest of those behind the controversial press conference accusing them of instigating anxiety and fear in the state.

Peeved by the unhealthy development, UAAP in a press conference, warned the opposition against crossing the red lines in the name of opposition.

Convener of UAAP and former Heavy Weight Champion, Osita Offor ( a k.a Ultimate Commander), said Abians would not watch few selfish individuals set the state on fire because of their parochial interests.

He said that opposition should rather engage the government in power on points, and not resort to falsehood and baseless propaganda.

“It is important that we state that opposition does not mean generating negative propaganda, publishing half-truths, and even promoting complete falsehood. Opposition means providing alternative ideas and criticizing them with facts and figures just as Governor Alex Otti was doing when he was in opposition.

“It is disappointing that all we see the opposition do in Abia State is peddling cheap lies and hurling insults on the leadership of the state and when government officials reply in the same vein, they will start crying blue murder.

“Just a few days ago, some infant adults granted a press conference in Abuja, accusing Governor Alex Otti of sponsoring Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s court cases with public funds. They know that this claim is false, baseless, and unfounded, but because they ignorantly assumed that the allegation would incite the President and the Presidency, they decided to level it.

“This accusation has revealed how infantile the accusers are and how they lack a simple sense of research. In case they don’t know, Peter Obi is one of the richest people in Nigeria and has the capacity financially to bear the cost of any court case in Nigeria and the world. This is what simple research would have helped them to know.

“Without holding brief for Governor Alex Otti, we are fully aware that the Governor is investing to rebuild the state that was run aground by the PDP and left in ruins.

“Governor Alex Otti has pressed the reboot button, two medical facilities (Amachara General Hospital and Abia State Specialist and Diagnostic Hospital) reopened a few days ago after complete refurbishing and re-equipping.

“The governor has commissioned four road projects, rehabilitating many other roads at the moment, and has just flagged off the 3.5km 6-lane road project from Abia Tower to Okpara Square in Umuahia.

“The governor is equally resetting and retooling the civil service, and he is up to date on salary payments to all workers. These are what the sponsors of those inciting and misleading press conferences do not want to acknowledge.

“Just on Saturday, 30th September 2023, the governor flagged off Abia Industrial and Innovation Park (AIIP). A massive project that can employ thousands of Abians and all key players for that project was fully on the ground during the flag off, which shows the capacity of the governor.

“Let it be on record, that UAAP will stand by any group, party or individuals who are carrying out opposition activities within the tenet of democracy, but we will not allow any group of charlatans to allege what they cannot prove and get away with it. We will not.”

The group vowed to seek legal options against any group trying to plunge the state into chaos through unguarded utterances.

“UAAP shall henceforth, explore all legal means to deal with anyone or an organization who peddles falsehood aimed at causing a breakdown of law and order in Abia state.

“We are stakeholders in this state, and our interest is for the growth and prosperity of Abia state, and we will contribute our efforts to see that the state progresses.

“Our support for Governor Alex Otti has been renewed based on the giant steps he has taken already. Genuine Abians everywhere are happy, the views of other Nigerians about Abia State that used to be derogatory have changed and hope has returned for the people.”