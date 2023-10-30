GSPA case: Bozimo debunks accusations by London court

By Emma Amaize

Former Minister of Police Affairs Alaowei Broderick Bozimo, has refuted the allegations concerning him in the judgment by Justice Robin Knowles CBE, in London, implicating him in the notorious Gas Supply and Processing Agreement, GSPA, case.

Bozimo, in a statement, Monday, said, “I am compelled to address the misleading allegations in a recent report concerning a case adjudicated by Justice Robin Knowles CBE in London.”

” The report erroneously implicates me in a dubious Gas Supply and Processing Agreement, GSPA, during my service as the Minister of Police Affairs.

” I categorically deny any association with the implicated parties and vehemently refute the unfounded accusations aimed at tarnishing my reputation, and long-standing service to Nigeria.

“This narrative of baseless allegations is not new. “In 2008, I faced similar accusations concerning the misappropriation of police funds, which were decisively debunked following a transparent inquiry.

“Despite attempts to malign my character on significant family occasions, I have always prioritized clarity, truth, and due process.

“Given the current accusations, I reassert my absolute non-involvement in the alleged dealings.

“These false claims attack my integrity and question my unswerving loyalty to Nigeria, a country I have served diligently.

“I, alongside the broader Nigerian community, applaud the favourable outcome of the case overseen by Justice Knowles. As more information surfaces, I am prepared to provide further clarification to ensure the truth prevails.

“The integrity of the Bozimo family remains untarnished despite repeated attempts to besmirch our name with baseless allegations”.