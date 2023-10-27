Growth opportunities lead Aleph to One Brand initiative

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Ecosystem of local digital experts and technology-driven solutions, Aleph Group, has aggregated all its brands in a single initiative tagged One Brand.

One Brand, unites Aleph’s range of brands, including Ad Dynamo by Aleph in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa – under the Aleph name.

Aleph’s expertise is connecting thousands of advertisers with billions of consumers globally and creating markets for local businesses to grow through digital advertising. The Group’s multiple, largely regional brands included Httpool, IMS Internet Media Services, Ad Dynamo and Connect Ads, and served as the adtech partner of choice for the world’s leading platforms, advertisers and agencies.

Now, the Group, headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Dubai, UAE, will immediately re-brand Ad Dynamo by Aleph in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa as well as the majority of its legacy brands to Aleph, creating a truly unified, global ecosystem of local experts in the process.

This will also support Aleph’s medium-term growth strategy which aims to partner with more than 60 top digital platforms and help them offer innovative advertising solutions to clients in more than 150 countries by 2026. Through the One Brand initiative, Aleph will enable greater collaboration and knowledge sharing, enhance professional development, and amplify opportunities to offer clients in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa its full suite of services. It also creates a platform for Aleph to strengthen its position in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa, expand into new regions, accelerate organic growth, and explore M&A opportunities that align with its strategic objectives.

The initiative will also help Aleph build on the tangible progress made globally, and in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa over recent years. Since 2021, the Group has expanded from 90 markets to 150, now spanning five continents; and grown to serve more than 45 partners with a dedicated team of digital experts around the world. Through its global reach, unrivaled local knowledge and scalable solutions, Aleph helps clients in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa enter new markets in a cost-effective and de-risked way as they expand internationally.

Recently, Aleph entered into strategic sales partnerships with TikTok in South Africa. This collaboration with TikTok enables medium-sized enterprises in South Africa to genuinely connect with their customers, aligning with TikTok’s mission to foster creativity and spread joy.

Managing Director, Aleph, Africa, Stephen Newton, said: “At Aleph, we are not just rebranding for the sake of it. We are beginning an exciting new chapter that brings our local experts and proprietary technology under one powerful brand, Aleph. That is the purpose of our One Brand initiative, a strategic direction towards a unified future where our global expertise enables us to deliver unparalleled value to our partners, advertisers, agencies, and SMBs in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana and South Africa, while helping them to grow at scale.”

Beyond its core adtech proposition, Aleph has also expanded through differentiation in recent months with the launch of Aleph Payments and Aleph Express. Building on Aleph’s nearly two decades of experience managing cross-border credit and payments for its partners, Aleph Payments provides a standalone credit underwriting and payments solution for businesses. Aleph Payments simplifies the financial complexities from KYC, local billing, collections, forex exchange and tax settlements, and cross-border payments, allowing businesses to focus on their main operations. Aleph Payments currently manages over $2bn worth of cross-border credit and payments.