Group unveils Ukodo Project to recognise electorate in Delta

Promoters of the Supporters of Successive Governments and Societal Growth (SSGSG) have unveiled another initiative aimed at recognising hard working indigenes of Delta State, especially the electorate at the grassroots level, who have been striving to reposition society by entrenching democratic tenets and good governance through robust participation in the electoral process in the state and beyond.

Beyond their contributions to the emergence of a better state, these individuals will also be recognised for their unrelenting support for the governor, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme.

Tagged: Ukodo Project, the organisers disclosed that the new initiative “is an extension of the SSGSG Award and its core aim is to continually rewarding the electorate and grassroots voters across the 25 local government areas of Delta State.”

Lead organiser and initiator of the project, Comrade Frank Agwanren, explained that the Ukodo Project is an instruction and inspiration from God Almighty, adding: “This initiative is in line with the M.O.R.E. agenda of Governor Oborevwori and Sir Monday Onyeme in further pushing the legacies of the immediate past governor of Delta State, Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.”

According to Comrade Agwanren, who is talented at inventing fresh and contemporary ideas and a viral marketing expert, the Ukodo Project, which is slated to commence from October 15, 2023 will present Delta indigenes with the dividends of the Ukodo mantra as promised to all Delta people during Governor Oborevwori’s electioneering campaigns.

Promoter of the Ukodo M.O.R.E. agenda, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Porch Media, further stated that during a tour of the Ukodo Project, cash supports, recharge cards and lots of gifts have been prepared to put smile in the faces of Delta people and for them to have a sense of belonging under Governor Sheriff Oborevwori-led administration.

He commended everyone who played key roles during the just concluded SSGSG award ceremony in honour of all those who supported the governor during the 2023 gubernatorial election.

He also acknowledged the coordinators’ support for the Porch Media Brand and its new initiatives to promote good governance and the people-oriented programmes and projects of the Oborevwori/Onyeme administration in spite of all odds.

Specifically, he applauded Dr. Ambassador Leonard Oghenetega Obia; Comrade Jatito Dickson; Chief Enwefa Victor; Hon. Harry Ugboh; Hon. Hope Igeme; Pastor Engr. Elvis Uto and Hon. Andy Morkah, among others for their support and encouragement.