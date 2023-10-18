Group takes Tinubu’s certificate saga to ECOWAS

By Peter Okutu

A group under the aegis of National Democratic Coalition, Wednesday, said it has written to the Economic Community of West African States over allegations of forgery against President Bola Tinubu.

This is as the pro-democracy group urged the regional body to probe the allegations, especially as they bothered on the President’s certificates from the Chicago State University, saying, “The allegations are not only detrimental to the reputation of ECOWAS but also raise significant questions about the moral and legal fitness of President Tinubu to continue leading this esteemed regional body.”

A copy of the letter, which dated Tuesday, October 10 and signed by the Executive Director of the NADECO, USA, Lloyd Ukwu, was obtained by Vanguard on Wednesday.

According to the letter, it was morally questionable and globally embarrassing for a president facing such allegations to hold such prominent position “within our regional organization”.

The letter read, “I write to you on behalf of NADECO USA, a pro-democracy group dedicated to the preservation and promotion of democratic values in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.

“NADECO USA is also writing to you today in its capacity as a concerned corporate citizen of the West African region, deeply committed to the principles of justice, transparency, and integrity that are fundamental to the success of our esteemed regional organization, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“Firstly, we would like to express our utmost appreciation for the significant strides that ECOWAS has made over the years in promoting regional stability, economic cooperation, and sustainable development within West Africa. The collaborative efforts of member states under your memberships have undoubtedly contributed to the advancement of our region.

“However, it is with deep concern that we bring to your attention a matter of utmost importance regarding the leadership of ECOWAS. NADECO raises a matter of grave concern that demands our immediate attention. We believe that it is crucial for ECOWAS to uphold the highest standards of integrity and credibility in its leadership, which is paramount for the success of the organization and the region as a whole.

“Recent reports and allegations regarding the conduct of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria, the current Chairman of ECOWAS, have cast a shadow over the credibility and integrity of him and by extrapolation, ECOWAS, the organization. It has become a public record that President Tinubu has been involved in serious allegations, including certificate forgery at the Chicago State University and other drug-related offenses in the United States of America.”

It added, “Again, we respectfully call upon the member states of ECOWAS to initiate a serious and thorough investigation into the allegations surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who currently holds the position of Chairman. These allegations are not only detrimental to the reputation of ECOWAS but also raise significant questions about the moral and legal fitness of President Tinubu to continue leading this esteemed regional body. It is our strong belief that someone facing such serious allegations should not hold a position of such prominence within our regional organization.

“In light of these allegations, we humbly urge the member states of ECOWAS to uphold the highest standards of accountability and ethical leadership. As a regional body committed to the betterment of West Africa and its people, it is imperative that we maintain the utmost transparency and ethical conduct within our ranks.

“Therefore, NADECO USA makes the following threefold request on behalf of concerned citizens and stakeholders in the West African region:

“Member states of ECOWAS should call for the immediate resignation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the face of these allegations. Such allegations, if proven true, seriously undermine the credibility and trustworthiness of our organization.”