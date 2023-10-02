Group supports ailing members with N14.8 million

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Non-profit organization, Brothers Across Nigeria (BAN), also known as Buccaneers Confraternity, has extended a helping hand to three of its members who are battling various medical conditions.

The organization presented cheques amounting to N4,951,000.00 each to these individuals to aid them in settling their medical expenses and aid in their recovery.

The provision of financial assistance forms a crucial part of BAN’s welfare packages for its members. By assisting them in offsetting their medical bills, the organization aims to alleviate the financial burden on these individuals and contribute to their overall well-being.

This latest act of generosity follows a previous significant contribution made by BAN a few months ago.

At that time, the organization presented a cheque totaling N28.6 million to five families of deceased members.

The commendable gesture received widespread acclaim and appreciation from individuals and organizations both within the country and beyond its borders.

Among the beneficiaries of the current welfare package are Banjo Kamorudeen Olu from Ogun State, Ageh Ambrose Daniel from Rivers State, and Onokpite Ufuoma from Delta State.

These individuals, who are grappling with different ailments, will now have the means to access the necessary medical treatments and support their recovery.

BAN’s commitment to the well-being of its members is underscored by the substantial financial assistance provided to these three beneficiaries.

The organization’s efforts in assisting its members during times of health challenges further solidify its reputation as a compassionate and caring organization.

BAN also provides interest-free business loans to its members and engages in corporate social responsibility initiatives both in Nigeria and internationally.

The organization, originally established in 1972 as a university group, has grown into an international organization operating in over 50 countries.