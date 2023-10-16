Group admits 2,014 women to bridge gender gap in tech

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

A Group, Technology for Social Change and Development Initiative (Tech4Dev), has admitted 2,014 women to its Women Techsters Fellowship class for 2024 in its continuous bid to bridge the gender gap in the technology industry.

Tech4Dev also said that the development will empower African women with resources and skills to access decent job opportunities within the future of work space as well as the right skills and support structure for them to start and scale technology businesses.

According to Tech4Dev, the Fellowship, is a one-year tuition-free experiential technology learning and upskilling program for girls and women aged 16 to 40 across 22 African countries and it consists of six months of intensive training followed by a six-month internship phase.

However, the program received entries from over 40 African countries and resolved to admit beneficiaries across 35 countries.

Speaking at a press conference and announcement ceremony in Lagos, the Founder Tech4Dev, Mr. Joel Ogunsola, noted that apart from empowerment, the initiative is investing in the future of Nigeria and other African countries.

“Our vision is to bridge the digital divide sustainably and inclusively.

“The Women Techsters Fellowship is a testament to our commitment. By providing young girls and women from indigent communities with access to cutting-edge tech education, we’re not just empowering individuals; we’re investing in the future of the entire continent.

“We believe that inclusivity and sustainability are the cornerstones of progress.

“This program is a step towards a more equitable tech industry, a thriving Africa, and a brighter future for all.”

On her part, the Executive Director at Tech4Dev, Mrs. Oladiwura Oladepo commended all beneficiaries for their commitments, noting that the initiative is proud of the Opportunities it is offering to them.

“At Tech4Dev, we’re driven by the belief that technology can be a powerful force for social change and inclusivity.

“The Women Techsters Fellowship embodies this belief by not only providing valuable technical skills but also by reaching out to girls from indigent communities across Africa.

“Our commitment to sustainability in narrowing the digital gender gap is evident in the increasing demand for this program.

“We’re proud to offer opportunities to young women from diverse backgrounds and regions, enabling them to pursue careers in technology.

“We are empowering African women with resources and skills to access decent job opportunities within the future of work space as well as the right skills and support structure for every woman to start and scale technology businesses.

” What brings us close to our vision is equipping women with digital and life skills that foster economic prosperity financial freedom and sustainable develop.”