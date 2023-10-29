Government’s insensitivity to Nigerians youths responsible for increased crimes – Church leader

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE National Youth Minister of Christ’s Chosen Church of God International, Apostle Friday Adeoti has said that government’s insensitivity to the plight of Nigeria youths have been responsible for the increase in crime and vices across the country but said the church was doing its best to influence the lives of its youths who he believe would make impact among others with them to save the society.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the 2023 National Youth and Students Convention of the church held in Benin City with the theme; “A Royal Diadem” where he said because of government’s insensitive posture, the youths were losing their self-esteem which he said the church was trying to correct with the annual convention.

According to him, “The problem in Nigeria today is that we don’t have a government but we have people who seems to be in charge of the government of the nation because if actually they are government, their primary purpose is to be concerned about the welfare of the people, to secure the people and if the security and welfare of the people is not in place, then violence and vices would be the order of the day and that is what we are seeing in Nigeria today, government is not providing the needs of the youths otherwise that is how you will check evil, cultism and all manner of vices.”

On his part, the National Youth President of the church, Elder Osama Uwague said there was need for this kind of gathering to be organised at the global headquarters if the church to engage more youths beyond Nigeria urging the youths to act in like with the theme of the convention and t see themselves as tools in the hand of God being used to change the world for the better.

Also speaking, Elder Mike Umuefe said “I am happy that people from all walks of life are here and by the end of this convention, wherever we go, we will be on top and we will never be below” while the National Youth Public Relations Officer, Moses Obiemeke commended the youths for giving the convention a priority by their attendance.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Spiritual Leader of the church, Snr. Apostle Unuefe Ikhuiwu who was represented by Apostle James Ikibeh commended the works of the National Youth Movement of the church which he said has led to the establishment of new branches of the church in several parts of the country. “I urge you all to purge yourselves from sin which is one of the criteria for becoming a royal diadem in God’s hand. I pray that as a chosen generation and a royal priesthood, you will all remain a royal diadem, beautiful in God’s hand.”