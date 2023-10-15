Gov Zulum unveils Ndume’s support project to UNIMAID students

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has officially flagged off the distribution of N20,000 each to about 1,100 students undergoing various study courses at the University of Maiduguri by Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume’s Educational Support Project (NESP).

In a brief occasion that took place at the El Kanemi hall, University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) at the week end, Zulum acknowledge Senator Ndume’s efforts in revamping the education sector and other various spheres, including youth employment, women empowerment, agriculture and provision of potable drinking water to people of his constituency in Southern Borno.

Speaking through his deputy, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur, Governor Zulum praised Senator Ndume’s dedication to improving the lives of his constituents who have directly or indirectly affected by the over decade Boko Haram crisis.

The Deputy Governor, had during the event announced personal contribution of N10 million to NESP for its next intervention to people of Southern Borno senatorial district.

Senator Ndume, in his contribution, expressed his firm belief in the transformative power of the support given to students in pursuit of their education.

“This ongoing efforts would be expanded, underlining the need for substantial investments in education from the government and other key stakeholders.

“As Senator, i would strive to ensure good representation of my people at the green chamber, and more dividends of democracy to come Insha Allah (by God Grace)”. Ndume stated.

While expressing gratitude to Governor Zulum for his passion and commitment towards uplifting standard of living and qualitative Education to all and sundry across the state, Senator Ndume disclosed that over N22 million had already been disbursed, and that some of the beneficiaries are set to receive their support on of before Monday 16th October, 2023.

In his welcome remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba whonis the Chief host, expressed his appreciation to Senator Ndume for his unwavering support of students from higher institutions.

He emphasized the critical role of education and the significant impact that the Educational Support initiative would play in the lives of the beneficiaries, even as he callednupin well-to-do individuals to emulate such gesture.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the Ndume Educational Support Project Junaid Jibril Maiva, reflecting on the program’s origins, underscored that it was designed to assist the most-needy students drawn from the nine local government areas of southern Borno.