Gov Uba Sani appoints Dr. Mayere as SSG

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani has appointed Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu Mayere as the Secretary to the Kaduna State Government ( SSG).

Dr. Mayere replaces Mallam Balarabe Abbas Lawal who has been sworn-in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Minister of Environment.

A statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu Lawal on Monday stated that Mayere’s appointment takes immediate effect.

The statement explained that Dr. Abdulkadir Muazu Mayere is a retired Federal Permanent Secretary who served at different times in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development and Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, “two ministries that are strategic to the socio-economic development of Nigeria and the fight against poverty, hunger and achieving food security”, the statement pointed out.

The new SSG has served for 32 years in the Federal Public Service, progressing through the ranks from Medical Officer II to become a Director, Sports Medicine at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in 2011. He was appointed a Federal Permanent Secretary in 2017.

“Dr. Mayere currently serves as a Senior National Consultant to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations on “Hand in Hand Initiative in Nigeria,” working with Federal MDAs and some States on achieving SDG #1 and SDG#2. He is happily married.”

According to the statement, “Governor Uba Sani expects the new SSG to use his wealth of experience towards achieving the SUSTAIN Agenda of the present administration.

“He then wished Dr. Mayere Allah’s guidance and protection in his new assignment,” it added.