Gov Radda approves N364m WAEC fees for 20,269 Katsina students

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has approved the release of the sum of N364, 842,000 for the settlement of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees of about 20,269 Katsina State indigenes.

According to a statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), the beneficiaries are those who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) conducted by the regional exam body.

“One of the cardinal agenda of Governor Dikko Radda’s administration, among several others, is repositioning Katsina State’s education sector.

“And His Excellency, since assuming office, has demonstrated absolute commitment towards fixing Katsina’s primary, secondary and tertiary education systems.

“The approval he gave today for the huge sum of over N364 million to be used in settling the WAEC fees of no fewer than 20,000 Katsina students says it all about His Excellency’s passion for Katsina youths and their educational development,” said Kaula Mohammed.