Gov Eno congratulates Ibom Air management over maiden regional flight

Gov Umo Eno

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Pastor Umo Eno has congratulated the management and staff ‘Ibom Air ‘on the commencement of inaugural regional flight from Lagos to Accra, Ghana.

Eno in a statement on Thursday, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh noted that the development signalled the beginning of expansion of routes into the West African sub-region by the Nigerian flagship Airline.

In the statement which was made available to newsmen on Thursday in Uyo, the governor stressed that Akwa Ibom people are proud of the achievement recorded by the Airline within the short period of four years it commenced operations.

The statement reads: “Your maiden commercial flight to Accra, Ghana, is the beginning of the expansion of the frontier and growth of the airline.

“In a little over four years since you started commercial operations, you have redefined standards and professionalism, winning all the awards in the aviation industry.

“Akwa Ibom people and indeed Nigerians are proud of you, and thisagain is a celebration of the vision by my worthy predecessor His Excellency, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, CON, which we are poised to continue and expand with our ARISE Agenda, especially in the area of tourism and ease of doing business in our dear State”

Ibom Air, the Akwa Ibom State-owned airline, had on Tuesday October 17, 2023 commenced regional inaugural flight from Lagos to Accra.