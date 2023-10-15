Gov Buni seeks partnership on education with three UK Universities

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

By Jimoh Babatunde

Yobe state Governor, Mai Mala Buni , weekend, arrived the United Kingdom to explore and exploit areas of partnership at improving education in the state.

The Governor Buni during the visit will be having critical discussions with three renowned Universities including University of Sussex, University of York and Crick Institute.

According to his Director General Media Affairs, Mamman Muhammed, The visit is expected to attract educational support to institutions in the state.

It could be recalled that some of the institutions had in the past supported the Yobe state University with equipment and pledged to establish a research center at the University.

Governor would also take advantage of the visit to explore other areas of support to the ongoing reforms in education through the emergency declared on the sector.

There is no doubt that the visit to these institutions would facilitate the state government’s drive to improve education in Yobe state.