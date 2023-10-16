Gov Alia urged to resist attempt by powerful external forces to hijack his govt

Gov. Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A group, Benue Alliance for Good Governance, BAGG, has urged Governor Hyacinth Alia to remain firm and resist any enticement to cede his duties and responsibilities to external forces who are bent on hijacking governance in the state.

The group also enjoined the Governor to align with the people of the state who entrusted leadership to him and ensure that the wishes and aspirations of the people remained paramount to his government and not those of a selfish few.

Addressing the Media Monday in Makurdi, the Convener of BAGG, Dr. Aondoakaa Asambe, flanked by the leadership of the group expressed concerned over the tussle for political dominance by the powers that be in the state which had become a clog in the wheel of progress in the Governor Alia’s administration.

Dr. Asambe pointed out that the same forces had held the state down from the time of former Governors Gabriel Suswam and Samuel Ortom and were bent on frustrating the present administration out of greed and selfishness.

He said: “BAGG firmly reminds Governor Hyacinth Alia of the mandate entrusted to him and the corresponding responsibility associated with his office. We implore him to exhibit strong and independent leadership, resisting any enticement to cede his duties to external forces. The people of Benue State will not tolerate any deviation from this path, as we have seen in the past.”

The group urged Governor Alia to learn from the experiences of past leaders who were led astray by the same forces who later in the lives of their administrations abandoned them, and pitching them against the people.

BAGG noted that “upholding accountability and transparency in governance is essential for the benefit of the citizens of Benue State. As the saying goes, ‘He who sups with the devil should have a long spoon,’ we expect Governor Hyacinth Alia to exercise discernment when entrusting leadership positions in the state and to maintain a prudent distance from long-time adversaries of Benue’s development.

“We appeal to all stakeholders to prioritize the welfare and progress of Benue State. A unified and responsible approach to governance is the cornerstone of a prosperous Benue State built on the principles of good governance.

“It is also high time Governor Hyacinth Alia came out of the cocoon to open up on the monster being a clog in the wheels of his smooth takeoff. It is better to be defended by the people who gave you a mandate than to seek a shield under the umbrella of one man.

“As the saying goes, ‘A stitch in time saves nine.’ We urge timely and astute actions to address the current challenges for the greater good of Benue State.”