Gov Alia issues 7 days ultimatum to traditional rulers over murder of cow dealers

Gov. Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has issued a seven-day ultimatum to traditional rulers in Kwande Local Government Area, LGA, of the state to produce the armed gang that attacked members of the Cow Dealers Cooperative Society, Katsina-Ala chapter, Katsina-Ala LGA of the state that claimed two lives and left 11 others missing.

The Governor also condemned the attack on the traders who were said to be conveying their goods to the Eastern part of the country when the truck conveying them fell into a ditch at Nyihemba community.

The Governor’s directive was contained in a statement issued weekend in Makurdi by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula.

The statement read: “Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the criminal attack on cattle traders, who are members of Cow Dealers Cooperative Society, Katsina-Ala chapter, by gangsters operating around the Kwande axis.

“The Governor made this condemnation during a peace meeting, at Jato-Aka Council Hall, where a delegation of the State government, stakeholders of the local government, and the representative of the Association, met to also brainstorm on investigation into the matter.

“The cattle traders were conveying cows, bags of Rice, and live goats, to the Eastern part of the country, through Nyihemba community on a thoroughfare, where their truck fell accidentally, leading to the ugly incident.

“The Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Joseph Alkali, expressed sadness over the attack, and directed that the Chiefs who are custodians of the communities, must produce the criminals believe to be youths within the communities.

“According to the Governor, the traditional rulers have seven days to identfy and produce the criminals.

“He pleged to mitigate the losses by the traders, including the two cattle traders that lost their lives in the cause of the heinous act.

“The Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Hon Fidelis Unongo who hails from the area and was part of the state government delegation, also expressed disappoinment for such act to have taken place in a region that is already benefiting so much from the Governor’s innovative administration.

“In a remark, the Secretary, Cow Dealers Cooperative Society, Katsina-Ala local government Chapter, in the state, Alh. Muniru Bawa, said out of the members on the truck, two were killed by the criminals, while eleven others are still missing.

“On his part, the Mue-Ter Ichongo Baver, confirmed the reports and explained that the community was deeply sorry and disturbed by the incident and was already working with the local security agencies on ground to ensure justice is done.

“He further explained that the Youths who acted out of order will be arrested and handed over to security agencies as directed by the Governor, adding that such act brings shame and insecurity in the community.”