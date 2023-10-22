Gospel singer, Nimsi Jesus set to inspire with new song, “Trinity’’ Oct 23

By Ayo Onikoyi

Life has never remained the same for music minister and promising gospel artist, Nimsi Adeniyi Jesus, since he switched from secular music to the gospel. The Celestial Minister as he calls himself is one of the very few talents that have continued to prove that the denomination is blessed to populate the kingdom with spirit-filled tunes.

Nimsi Jesus as he is fondly called, is set to release his first work entitled, “Trinity”, on October 23. According to him, “The powerful worship song is to always ignite souls to express their gratitude to God. Even if others don’t understand you, God rejoices over you with gladness.”

The gospel music minister noted that though the current situation in the country is enough to demoralise people, he charged all and sundry that it is the best time to get God’s attention through intense worship like “Trinity” for total restoration.

“We all know that Nigeria is in a critical state and the best way to save this nation is to get God’s attention because He is the only answer to all challenges and aspirations. So, the best way to get His attention for a speedy answer is through exclusive worship. This is the revelation behind my new work as a channel to get God’s attention. Trinity will hit all music platforms for easy access to connect and get God’s attention through the worship from October 23.

Speaking on his music journey Nimsi Jesus started in church when he was 11 years old. He took secular music seriously around 2013, but God’s grace eventually found him and turned him into a gospel minister of the Word.

“God was not involved in my career as a secular musician. I waited for eight years to grow into who Jesus Christ wanted me to be. While undergoing my ministry training without the hope of ever singing again, the Lord spoke to me and added music to my ministry, ” he said.

The Ile-Ife Osun State-born and a native of Ila Orangun gospel minister said that his greatest goal is to act according to God’s instructions and build an army for Christ, just as he expressed confidence that God who went him will expand the fan base.

In his quest to connect more with his fans, NimsiJesus has also launched #TRINITYCHALLENGE @nimsijesus, where fans will send a shot video of the rendition of the new song on any of his social media platforms