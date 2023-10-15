Gospel minister, Oyindamola holds Ede Citywide crusade

By Ayo Onikoyi

Gospel minister, Oyindamola Adejumo-Ayibiowu, more commonly called Olorun mohun ti ose, has invited Nigerians to join her in the annual Oratoro Citywide Concert happening in Ede, Osun State.

Adejumo-Ayibiowu in an interview explained how the Oratoro vision started in 1996 and how God has used the ministry to bless many lives and bring tremendous signs and wonders.

She noted that at the 2023 edition, other gospel ministers such as Elijah Akintunde would be attending to bless lives.

The gospel minister said, “Oratoro started as a vision from God in 1996. I was dressing up and I was in ND 2 at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede and I was born again and as I was praying quietly, I heard, organise a conference. I was bold and excited about it. I did a concert and it was not easy. Ede school was barely three or four years old then. After I finished, it was a big success. Even at that time, I had already gained admission to OAU, Ife. As soon as I finished the concert, I moved to OAU to complete my BSC.

“Immediately around second semester by June or July, the same burden would come to my heart and wherever I am, I find myself going back to Ede. When we held Oratoro 2021, the burden of my heart was; Lord, can it be bigger? Though we had been going to other campuses, but to my greatest surprise, in an answer to that burden, the lecturers community said, we have been following you all these years and we think this concert should be than this, why not allow the whole Christian community to come together and hold this Oratoro.

“Thus, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) are now involved. It has left the campus and it has become a citywide crusade. That is the essence of it. As we talk, PFN and CAN are doing publicity and this can only be God.”

Speaking on the turnout at the past editions, the female gospel minister added, “I want to thank God this year for many of our outreaches. I am a crusader. I am not a commercial singer. We have had several outreaches this year and they have all been successful. I remember April. We had a campus praise party. We knew many students would be resuming campuses around April and we caught them young. We visited campuses in Ondo State and those campuses were full of power. We came back with over 100 youths giving their lives to Christ.

“In April, wee partnered with some Christian lecturers so that the souls could be established. If God can save 100, the devil has lost 100 souls. I give all the glory to God.”

Speaking on the Oratoro concert in October, she added, “Oratoro comes up every second semester and I believe God to make us reach out to other campuses to invite students to this edition. It is an encounter with God, it is not a jamboree. If it was a jamboree, I would not leave my base in Lagos. But we travel to the interior and God has made someone to sacrifice to bring a concert to you. Look forward to an encounter with God.

“Concerning Oratoro 2023, I see God plunging us into the ministry of the blood of JESUS. The theme is from the understanding of the mystery of the sprinkling of the blood and I see an atmosphere of deep worship and God sprinkling His blood in everyone.”