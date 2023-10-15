Golfsixses: Participants applaud organisers of golf tournament for elderly

The Iyalode of Lagos State, Bintu Tinubu and Innocent Ike, former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, on Sunday applauded the organisers of the just concluded Golfsixses, a golf tournament for the older generation.

A statement by Steve Oma-Ofozo, Media Coordinator of the tournament, in Lagos, said the duo spoke during the 2023 edition of the Golfsixses tournament which held at the Ikeja Golf Club on Saturday.

Tinubu said the tournament, which was meant for the elderly people and retirees gave the participants a sense of belonging.

“This is a unique tournament for the elders and retirees who have paid their dues for the game; it’s only natural that they are remembered and honoured in unique way as this Golfsixses tournament.

“Although, this is my first time of participating in the tournament, I love everything I’ve observed about it. It’s a game to help keep the body and soul alert; more people should come and be part of it.

“I urge the organisers not to be carried away by the success they have achieved so far, but they should try and build on it to sustain the goals for which it was established,” she said.

Sharing same view was Ike, also a first time participant. He said the high number of golfers in the 2023 edition justified the credibility, quality and essence of the tournament, especially within the age bracket it was designed for.

“This tournament deserves every support it needs to grow bigger and bigger because the organisers have done well in creating what can help the retirees remain busy and active always.

“The organisers must maintain focus with the success of this edition, they shouldn’t go to sleep thinking that they have achieved their goals; they should continue to improve on what they have achieved,” he said.

Golfsixes’ major partners present at the event included Gabriel Olowo, Awa Ibraheem, Zed Jituboh and Lola Akande who presented the “All Ladies” team in the 2023 edition.

The tournament, which was designed for the elderlies and retirees had 80 participants.

Its maiden edition teed-off in 2021, and it is held on rotational basis between Abuja for the north and Lagos for the south of Nigeria. (NAN)