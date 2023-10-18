GoLearn equips Ibadan youths with financial literacy skills

By Esther Onyegbula

In the last few months, inflation has been a major concern for many individuals in Nigeria, particularly among the youth who are struggling to find job opportunities.

However, the Ibadan Finance Conference aimed at addressing this issue has equipped over 2,500 young people with financial literacy skills to create job opportunities.

The Ibadan Finance Conference, themed: “Money Skills”, organised by Go-Learn and its founder Olubori Paul, educated young individuals on how to manage their finances wisely.

Speaking at the event, Olubori who stressed the importance of not only making money, said: “It is not enough to make money, it is also important to learn how to manage the money you are making so that it does not vanish.

“I understand that there is inflation in the country and people are struggling to make ends meet. Now it looks like there are no opportunities for young people. A long time ago, I decided to stop searching for opportunities and decided to create opportunities for myself.

“You don’t need to start a company before you create jobs for yourself. You can create jobs for yourself by learning skills and offering services to people for them to pay you.”

Emphasising the significance of building relationships to access financial growth and opportunities, former Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Oyo State, Seun Fakorede said: “There is a level of currency called relationship.

“Maximise relationships, no one ever writes on their foreheads that this is what I will become tomorrow. Get contacts and establish relationships. Nobody can predict the future and the potential benefits relationships can bring opportunities.”

Gbenga Totoyi, a partner at Alan and Grant, also shared insights on the importance of continuously developing skills to meet the demands of the workplace. He encouraged attendees to leverage the internet as a powerful tool for acquiring new skills.

Outlining the sustainability plan for the project, Olubori disclosed that establishing a volunteer base at the University of Ibadan and providing students with access to the Go-Learn website, where they can enrol in free courses, particularly in the finance sector is strategic.

“The project has partnered with brands like the Entry Level and Orchard to offer discounted rates for courses and connect participants with field experts,” he explained.

Olubori also urged the government to create an enabling environment for young entrepreneurs by offering financial incentives, mentorship opportunities, and reducing bureaucratic barriers for startups.

“Facilitating access to capital, such as affordable loans, grants, and funding for education, is crucial in supporting the endeavours of young individuals.

“It is essential for the government to continuously evaluate and be open to feedback, improving youth empowerment programs and policies to foster an environment where young people can thrive, achieve financial independence, and actively contribute to the nation’s development.”

The highlight of the event was the presentation of scholarship awards worth five million naira and free training courses to lucky participants.