God, fake friends, inspire “The Blessing EP”, says Franky Gabana

By Ayo Onikoyi

On his latest body of work, Nigerian artiste, Osigwe franklyn Kosisochukwu known as Franky Gabana in music circles has said that his recently released Extended Play “Blessings” resonates around God and fake friends.

Franky Gabana said that the project is about gratitude, connection with God and cautiousness around fake friends.

“The EP talks about gratitude/in touch with God, God’s time is the Best. And beware of fake friends when days are dark friends are few,”

“I look around me and see what God has been doing for me and my family, the level he has brought me today and all the things he has provided for me and the life and good health,” he said.

Further speaking on the adopted genres in the 6-track project, he added “ It is a combination of both Afrobeats and trap. On this EP I worked with professional producers and mixing engineers.”

On challenges faced during the production process, Gabana noted that “as an independent artist there was a time I ran out of cash , no money to pay producers, I had to pause and hustle for money so I could finish up the EP.”

Franky Gabana’s The Blessing EP encapsulates the universal themes of love, pain, and resilience, offering listeners a deeply personal and relatable experience.”