Global Handwashing: Dettol provides community with clean water, promotes hand hygiene

Handwashing

By Chioma Obinna

To mark this year’s 2023 Global Handwashing Day, GHWD, Dettol Nigeria has provided a rural community, Area J4, Omo Forest reserve in Ogun State with access to clean water.

The brand constructed a solar-powered borehole and water station for the community. This action not only reinforces the 2023 GHWD theme that “Clean Hands Are Within Reach” but also underscores the brand’s steadfast commitment to fostering healthier communities.

Also, the brand provided comprehensive hygiene education in partnership with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, as well as the donation of Dettol soaps, hand sanitisers and other sanitation items. The initiative was aimed at raising awareness about proper handwashing techniques and making hygiene accessible to even the far-reaching populations of the country.

Speaking on the donations to the community, General Manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Akbar Ali Shah, said:”At Reckitt, we have a fight to make access to quality health and hygiene solutions a right, and not a privilege.

“Clean hands are critical for good hygiene; however, just as important is the access to clean water as the pivotal first step in the journey. In addition to providing clean water, providing education is also essential for the sustainability of good hygiene practices.”

Shah said the brand has been present in Nigeria for over 50 years, and through communications, partnerships, and programmes like the Dettol School Hygiene programme, they have been raising awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap for overall well-being.

“Our impact also goes beyond the Area J4 Community in Ogun state; over the past 9 years, we have reached over 10 million children and mothers around Nigeria with our hygiene education, and will continue to do so to achieve a cleaner and healthier nation.

Receiving the donations, the Project Manager, Ogun State, Forestry Plantation, Mr Babatunde Adebosin, who expressed gratitude for the provision of the solar-powered borehole and water site said “Previously it is only when it rains, or at the stream that we source water. Clean water is invaluable in promoting good hygiene and health, and this will go a long way in helping the community to be more hygienic.”