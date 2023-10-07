Global Good Governance Award to hold in November

All is now set for the Fourth edition of the Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards/Summit Nigeria 2023 which is slated to hold on 24 November , 20223 at the Abuja Continental Hotel.



Speaking the founder of Mayorkings Agency Group, Organisers of the award Amb. Dr. Temisan Louis said the award is aimed at spearheading a global initiative to promote best practices in governance and sustainability during a Press briefing in Abuja.

According to him, the award which seeks to promote excellence will at the 2023 edition celebrate 50 global Change Makers, including the Executive Governor of Delta State Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, His Enugu State Counterpart Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CON, Some members of the House of Representatives Including the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Interior Design expert Ehigozie Ogbebor, Odeh Angel, Dr. Joseph Onu CEO ABSOLUXX, HRH. Halimat Adenike Tejuosho, Elohor Moses Ibeh CEO D’Woods, Benedicta Yawa from Ghana, Real Estate entrepreneur, Dr. Endurance Agonor CEO AceRoyal Estate, and many more.

“The Global Good Governance Ambassadors Awards celebrate individuals, governments, public and private institutions, and NGOs who have demonstrated making governance and sustainability a strategic priority of their organisations.

“The event which comes up Friday, 24th November 2023 at The Abuja Continental Hotel will Feature a Keynote Presentation from Notable Personalities from within and outside Nigeria.

“The award also will also recognize Dr. Patrick Kelvin Ikenna, Soji Benn, John Alamu, Abosede George Ogan, Angela Twani, Dr. Sylvester Ehimare Prince Fuhad Oloto, Winnie Sikhosana From South Africa and many more.

“The Awards highlights excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare in 3 major streams. They include Government & Politics, Corporate Sector, and Social Sector & Philanthropy.

“The 2023 Edition with the “Theme: Repositioning Good Governance Mentality in Africa For Global Impact” will Feature Notable Personalities as Facilitators in Keynote and Panel Session.

“The awards are premiere topnotch awards programme that highlights excellence in good governance and commitment to social welfare in three major areas of government and politics,