GIZ partners with Plateau on ease of doing business

Gov. Mutfwang

….as Mutfwang inaugurates Council to drive processes

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has inaugurated the reconstituted Council on Ease of Doing Business, EoDB with a task on them to drive the processes of minimizing bottlenecks hampering ease of doing business in the State.

At the event held in Jos on Thursday and titled, Inaugural Forum of the Ease of Doing Business Council with Other Stakeholders on Business Enabling Environment, BEE with support from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit, GIZ, Mutfwang noted that fostering a conducive business environment is paramount to economic growth and development.

Represented by his Deputy, Mrs. Josephine Piyo, the Governor said, “This forum holds great significance for us as it provides us with an opportunity to discuss the current state of the Business Enabling Environment and delve into the intricacies of the State Business Environment Reform Programme. It is a time for us to align our efforts and deepen collaboration among stakeholders to improve the state of business in Plateau.

“We are well aware that fostering a conducive business environment is paramount to economic growth and development. It is a collective responsibility to ensure that businesses thrive and flourish, leading to increased job opportunities and a higher quality of life for our citizens. Plateau is a state blessed with abundant resources and untapped potential, we have a strong foundation to build upon by working together to unlock our true potential.

“Small and medium businesses are the backbone of our country, small businesses benefit the community by creating job growth and providing locals with job opportunities, an overall positive in terms of a healthy economy and a happy community. They get more money circulating in the local economy, keep taxes close to home and build community identity as they become part of the local landscape, innovate and diversify the local marketplace.

“I assure you that our administration is committed to implementing reforms that will improve the ease of doing business, streamline regulatory processes and enhance transparency in governance, we will do everything within our power to create an environment where entrepreneurship and innovation can thrive.”

In his remark, the Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau,

stated that the government intends to redeem the State from being a civil servants’ State hence the commitment to make the business environment comfortable and appealing for businesses to thr.

He added that the inaugurated Council is saddled with the responsibility of establishing linkages with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC and ensuring Plateau State benefits maximally from the implementation of all programmes in line with available frameworks and guidelines, among others.

Giving an overview of PEBEC, the Head of Business Enabling Environment and Infrastructure Component, GIZ-SEDIN Programme, Akinropo Omoware reiterated the need to industrialize Plateau and turn its huge potential into reality by creating jobs through the MSME sector as the State has what it takes to be an investment hub in the country.

He urged the Ease of Doing Business, EoDB Council members to “keep the council functional, set an agenda, plan and targets, implement, monitor, evaluate and document, publish results and engage with the private sector” as they carry out their duties.

Omoware further charged the government to pay close attention to PEBEC EoDB indicators and improve land administration and land investment process, improve business-enabling infrastructure, increase sustainable large-scale investments, enable firm operations and regulations as well as workers’ skills.

He maintained that the GIZ-SEDIN would support the EoDB secretariat in action planning and implementation as he noted, “Specifically, we would like to continue with the support we have started around tax reform, contract enforcement, private sector network, annual engagement (dinner) of the business community with the

Governor and EXCO and give new support on EoDC action plan based on PEBEC EoDB indicators and SABER…”

Explaining the State Action on Business Enabling Reform, SABER (2023-2025), the State Reform Champion, Engr. Modibbo said the purpose of SABER is to drive reforms that will eliminate constraints in the business environment for MSMEs and disclosed the eligibility criteria for accessing funds through the project.

The event also featured a question and answer session as participants gave their commitment to making the project a success.