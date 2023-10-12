Ghana to face Egypt, Nigeria to battle Ivory Coast at AFCON 2023 [Full Draw]

By Enitan Abdultawab
The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group A and B respectively for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.
While Nigeria got hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau, Ghana will slug it out with perennial winners Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.
The draw for the competition took place on Thursday in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.
The competition will hold from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Cote D’Ivoire as 23 nations from the continent will look to unseat Senegal as the champions of the Africa continent.
See Full Draw:
Group A
Ivory Coast
Nigeria
Equatorial Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Group B
Egypt
Ghana
Cape Verde
Mozambique
Group C
Senegal
Cameroon
Guinea
Gambia
Group D
Algeria
Burkina Faso
Mauritania
Angola
Group E
Tunisia
Mali
South Africa
Namibia
Group F
Morocco
The Republic of Congo
Zambia
Tanzania
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.