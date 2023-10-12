Home » Sports » Ghana to face Egypt, Nigeria to battle Ivory Coast at AFCON 2023 [Full Draw]
October 12, 2023

Ghana to face Egypt, Nigeria to battle Ivory Coast at AFCON 2023 [Full Draw]

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group A and B respectively for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

While Nigeria got hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau, Ghana will slug it out with perennial winners Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The draw for the competition took place on Thursday in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.

The competition will hold from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Cote D’Ivoire as 23 nations from the continent will look to unseat Senegal as the champions of the Africa continent.

See Full Draw:

Group A

Ivory Coast
Nigeria
Equatorial Guinea
Guinea Bissau

Group B

Egypt
Ghana
Cape Verde
Mozambique

Group C

Senegal
Cameroon
Guinea
Gambia

Group D

Algeria
Burkina Faso
Mauritania
Angola

Group E

Tunisia
Mali
South Africa
Namibia

Group F

Morocco
The Republic of Congo
Zambia
Tanzania

