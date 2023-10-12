Ghana to face Egypt, Nigeria to battle Ivory Coast at AFCON 2023 [Full Draw]

By Enitan Abdultawab

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana have been drawn in Group A and B respectively for the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

While Nigeria got hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau, Ghana will slug it out with perennial winners Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The draw for the competition took place on Thursday in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.

The competition will hold from January 13 to February 11, 2024 in Cote D’Ivoire as 23 nations from the continent will look to unseat Senegal as the champions of the Africa continent.

See Full Draw:

Group A

Ivory Coast

Nigeria

Equatorial Guinea

Guinea Bissau

Group B

Egypt

Ghana

Cape Verde

Mozambique

Group C

Senegal

Cameroon

Guinea

Gambia

Group D

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Mauritania

Angola

Group E

Tunisia

Mali

South Africa

Namibia

Group F

Morocco

The Republic of Congo

Zambia

Tanzania