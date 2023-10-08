Germany govt says Germans are among kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Israel

Olaf Scholz

Several Germans, who are also Israeli nationals, are among those kidnapped by militants of the Palestinian Hamas group during its raids into Israel, a Germany’s foreign ministry source said Sunday.

“As far as we know, they are all Israeli nationals as well as Germans,” the source added, without specifying the numbers involved.

The ministry and Germany’s embassy in Tel Aviv were working closely with the Israeli authorities, said the source.

Ministry sources refused to comment on individual cases, such as that of 22-year-old Shani Louk, a German-Israeli woman whose mother said she had recognised her in a video circulating online showing militants in Gaza.

Ricarda Louk told the weekly Der Spiegel that her daughter had been with friends in the south of Israel at a rave party Saturday, near the Gaza Strip when Hamas launched its attack.

AFP