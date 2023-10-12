German Chancellor Scholz bans activities of Hamas in Germany

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz says all Hamas activities in Germany will be banned following the militant group’s unprecedented attack on Israel at the weekend.

In addition, the Palestinian solidarity network Samidoun is to be banned, Scholz said in a speech before parliament in Berlin on Thursday morning, NAN reported.

Hamas is already classified as a terrorist organisation by the European Union and the United States.

The Samidoun association cheered the attack on Israel on Saturday by handing out sweets in Berlin’s Neukölln district.

“This is despicable. This is inhuman. It contradicts all the values to which we are committed as a country,’’ Scholz said. “We do not accept hatred and incitement without action. We do not tolerate anti-Semitism.’’

Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, launched a large-scale surprise attack against Israeli civilian communities on Saturday.

Israel responded with the ongoing airstrikes on the densely populated coastal enclave.

More than 1,000 people on each side have been killed.